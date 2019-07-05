Niqab Banned In Tunisia Government Offices
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:32 PM
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said
It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".