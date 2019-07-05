Niqab banned in Tunisia government offices

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said

It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".