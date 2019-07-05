UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niqab Banned In Tunisia Government Offices

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:32 PM

Niqab banned in Tunisia government offices

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youssef Chahed decided Friday to ban the niqab Muslim face covering for women in Tunisian government offices "for security reasons", his office said.

It said Chahed signed a government circular "banning access to public administrations and institutions to anyone with their face covered... for security reasons".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Women Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PM’s steps to shield the poor from inflation lau ..

22 minutes ago

NATO Sees No Breakthrough on INF Treaty - Stoltenb ..

14 minutes ago

Search operation continues to find persons missing ..

4 minutes ago

Efforts to be made to remove reservations of trade ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

4 minutes ago

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh takes oath as acting ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.