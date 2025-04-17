N.Ireland Designer Jonathan Anderson Takes Helm At Dior Men
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) French fashion giant Dior named the highly-rated designer Jonathan Anderson as creative director of Dior Men on Thursday.
Anderson, 40, quit Loewe last month after more than a decade in which he turned around the fortunes of the heritage Spanish brand.
The Northern Irish designer -- an influential tastemaker with many A-list fans -- made the previously rather sleepy label, best known for its handbags, hot.
Fashion mogul Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH conglomerate owns both Dior and Loewe, broke the news at a shareholders meeting in Paris.
"I can tell you that the next Christian Dior men's fashion show, which will take place in June (in Paris), will be created by Jonathan Anderson," he said.
There had been much speculation that Anderson, renowned for his creative flights of fancy, might take over both Dior's men's and women's collections, which some observers had seen as needing fresh impetus.
Dior womenswear designer Maria Grazia Chiuri has presided over years of growth since taking over from Raf Simons in 2016, with her modernisation and feminist activism helping attract new customers.
Revenues are estimated to have more than tripled on the Italian's watch.
Anderson replaces British designer Kim Jones at Dior Men. He stepped down at the end of January after seven years, also with a strong commercial track record, having introduced a younger streetwear-influenced look to the classic looks of the label.
- Tricky market -
But Anderson's arrival comes at a time when the luxury industry as a whole is facing increasingly tricky market conditions, with a slowdown in China and an escalating global trade war causing concern.
The move is part of a major reshuffling of top jobs at fashion brands after a round of resignations and forced departures.
A long list of labels are either bedding in new designers or looking for fresh talent including Chanel, Celine, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Dries Van Noten and Tom Ford.
The success of Dior's clothing and leather goods division is of crucial financial and dynastic importance to LVMH owner Arnault, one of the world's wealthiest men.
He placed his daughter Delphine in charge of Dior Couture in February 2023.
Anderson, the son of former Irish rugby international Willie Anderson, is known as a low-key figure, who often appears dressed casually at the end of his shows.
He trained at the London College of Fashion and began his career in Prada's marketing department before launching his own brand, JW Anderson, in 2008.
During his time at Loewe, he launched a new modern classic bag -- the Puzzle -- and dressed celebrities from Beyonce to Rihanna.
Recent Stories
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
DP World’s latest vessel makes maiden call at Jebel Ali Port
MENA Congress for Rare Diseases 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi
'UAE Year Of' initiative marks 10 years of collective action, impact
UAE participates in Meeting of Parliamentary Group in Solidarity with Palestine ..
PITB developed Irrigation Revenue Collection System collects Rs1.58bn in a singl ..
Daman launches nationwide health insurance literacy campaign
More Stories From World
-
Clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher kill 57: medical source3 minutes ago
-
N.Ireland designer Jonathan Anderson takes helm at Dior Men3 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.3 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 40 mostly displaced people killed in Israeli strikes3 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Avania3 minutes ago
-
Bayern forced to watch on as home final dream 'shattered'43 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Visa Inc.43 minutes ago
-
Trump's tariff storm a threat to dollar's dominance?43 minutes ago
-
UK mulls impact of landmark gender ruling53 minutes ago
-
Amputee Palestinian boy image wins World Press Photo award53 minutes ago
-
Van Dijk signs new Liverpool contract1 hour ago
-
Anger as China club plays hours after striker Boupendza's death2 hours ago