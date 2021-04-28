UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

N.Ireland First Minister Foster Announces Resignation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:13 PM

N.Ireland First Minister Foster announces resignation

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday announced her resignation, at a tense time in the divided British province

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster on Wednesday announced her resignation, at a tense time in the divided British province.

The 50-year-old politician said she would step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on May 28 and as first minister at the end of June, calling it "the privilege of my life" to have served Northern Ireland's people.

"I have sought to lead the party and Northern Ireland away from division and towards a better path," she said in a statement.

Her resignation arrives in the midst of a growing crisis for unionists in the province.

Earlier this month Northern Ireland witnessed more than a week of rioting -- with at least 88 police officers injured -- as pro-UK unionist tempers frayed over post-Brexit arrangements.

Foster stepped down after reports that 75 percent of DUP lawmakers signed a letter calling for a leadership contest.

Local media reported discontent over her decision to despatch a DUP member to a meeting with Irish officials, despite a party-wide belief that such summits should be boycotted over Brexit.

Rancour was also brewing among backbenchers over her recent abstention from a vote on gay conversion therapy, the news Letter paper reported Tuesday.

The DUP is the largest party of the unionist community in Northern Ireland, where tensions have been growing over a post-Brexit "protocol" for the region.

The new arrangements, which came into effect in January, effectively keep the province inside the European customs union and single market for goods, with new checkpoints at Northern Irish ports.

Many hardline unionists believe the arrangements are warping the position of Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom, thereby increasing the likelihood of it joining the Republic of Ireland.

DUP lawmakers held a powerful kingmaker role in the last UK government, and were capable of blocking a Brexit withdrawal which entailed special arrangements for their territory.

But after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide election in December 2019 they were powerless to prevent it.

Related Topics

Election Injured Prime Minister Police Vote Gay Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January May June December 2019 Market Media From Government

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 minute ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

16 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

16 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

31 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

32 minutes ago

Borrell Tells EU Lawmakers Not to Call on Bloc to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.