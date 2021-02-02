NIreland halts post-Brexit border checks over staff safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dublin (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Authorities in Northern Ireland have temporarily suspended border inspections imposed under a contentious Brexit agreement at two ports over staff safety concerns, officials said.

Checks on goods moving between Belfast and Larne ports in Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom began after Britain's formal exit from the EU.

The arrangement is a way of ensuring there is no return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU member the Republic of Ireland in a bid to avoid a repeat of the decades of sectarian violence that racked the province.

But many unionists dislike the solution, which they see as having erected a barrier with the UK mainland.

Larne's mayor, Peter Johnston, said there had been an increase in "deeply troubling graffiti and a very notable upping of community tensions".

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said Monday it was "immediately withdrawing" 12 of its staff from inspection duties at Larne Port "over concerns for their safety and welfare.

" Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) also said that "in the interests of the well-being of staff", it would "temporarily suspend physical inspections of products of animal origin at Larne and Belfast".

In the meantime, officials said document checks would continue.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Forster called the threats "utterly reprehensible".

Last week, Forster urged Britain to remove the protocol agreement, labelling it "unworkable" after it became the focus of a diplomatic row over Covid vaccines.

The protocol allows Northern Ireland to follow EU customs rules and avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, keeping an open border between the two territories -- a key plank of the 1998 peace deal which ended 30 years of violence over British rule in Northern Ireland.