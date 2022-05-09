UrduPoint.com

N.Ireland Leader-elect 'will Not Be Held To Ransom' By Brexit Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 10:41 PM

N.Ireland leader-elect 'will not be held to ransom' by Brexit dispute

Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill, who is set to become Northern Ireland's first minister, warned Monday she "will not be held to ransom" by Brexit disputes holding up the formation of a power-sharing government

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Sinn Fein leader Michelle O'Neill, who is set to become Northern Ireland's first minister, warned Monday she "will not be held to ransom" by Brexit disputes holding up the formation of a power-sharing government.

UK Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has called on all parties in the province to form a government, after elections last week that saw the pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time.

All five main political parties met Lewis for talks at the devolved legislature in Belfast, on their first day back on the job since Sinn Fein ended a century of dominance by pro-UK unionists in Northern Ireland.

But the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party, which came second, said post-Brexit trading arrangements need to be addressed first before it joins a new executive, in a move that could hold up its formation for months.

O'Neill said on Monday that "the DUP, but also the British government, must accept and respect the democratic outcome of this election".

The DUP collapsed the last power-sharing government in Belfast in February by withdrawing its first minister because of its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The arrangement, signed as part the UK's exit from the European Union, provides sweeping checks on goods heading to Northern Ireland from the British mainland and keeps the province largely under European trading rules.

The DUP fears that by creating an effective border in the Irish Sea, Northern Ireland is being cast adrift from the rest of the UK and makes a united Ireland -- Sinn Fein's aim -- more likely.

- 'Chicken' - London has repeatedly said it is prepared to trigger the Northern Ireland agreement's Article 16 suspension clause unless the deal it signed up to is changed -- a move the EU has warned could lead to a wider trade war.

Brinkmanship will not be tolerated, where the north of Ireland becomes collateral damage in a game of chicken with the European Commission," said O'Neill.

"Make no mistake, we and our business community here will not be held to ransom." UK minister Lewis earlier urged "a stable and accountable devolved government" and said all parties should "fulfil their responsibilities and form an executive as soon as possible".

"We have to address the outstanding issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol and we want to do that by agreement with the EU, but as we have always made clear, we will not shy away from taking further steps if necessary," he added.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said after meeting Lewis that they would not form part of the executive until the protocol was altered.

"We want stable, devolved government. We are committed to our participation in those institutions," he told reporters.

"Post-election, our position remains as it was, and that is, we need to see the issues around the protocol dealt with.

"We need decisive action... to address the difficulties created by the protocol, whether that is driving up the cost of living, whether that is the harm that it is doing to businesses on our economy, or indeed, in undermining political stability." - Rhetoric - Separate trading arrangements for Northern Ireland were agreed because the province has the UK's only land border with the EU.

Keeping the border open with neighbouring Ireland, an EU member, was mandated in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of violence over British rule.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic urged London to "dial down the rhetoric, be honest about the deal they signed and agree to find solutions within its framework".

In Dublin, Irish prime minister Micheal Martin also urged the DUP to join the new executive and called on London to match European flexibility on the issue.

"I think the moment is now for both the EU and the UK... The British government wants to bring this to a conclusion," he told Irish broadcaster RTE.

Related Topics

Election Century Prime Minister Business European Union Job London Brandon Dublin Belfast Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit February Border All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Former president Asif Ali Zardari visits Bhutto fa ..

Former president Asif Ali Zardari visits Bhutto family graveyard

36 seconds ago
 No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to ido ..

No escaping 'best in world' Alcaraz is heir to idol Nadal

38 seconds ago
 Webb Telescope Performing Perfectly, Giving 'Pheno ..

Webb Telescope Performing Perfectly, Giving 'Phenomenal' Images - NASA

39 seconds ago
 IESCO disconnects power supply to CDA, PWD, WASA, ..

IESCO disconnects power supply to CDA, PWD, WASA, Chaklala Cantt for non-payment ..

41 seconds ago
 CM GB meets AJK PM

CM GB meets AJK PM

4 minutes ago
 UN, Red Cross May Conduct More Evacuation Operatio ..

UN, Red Cross May Conduct More Evacuation Operations in Mariupol - Spokesperson

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.