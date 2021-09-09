N.Ireland leader says Brexit protocol could collapse govt

Northern Ireland's leader on Thursday suspended cooperation with Dublin and warned he might collapse the province's devolved government in protest at a UK-EU protocol governing post-Brexit trade

First Minister Jeffrey Donaldson demanded "significant and substantial changes" to the Northern Ireland Protocol, under which London agreed to checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as part of its drawn-out divorce from the European Union.

Donaldson, who took over the faction-ridden Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in June, is due to meet with EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who has insisted the EU will not renegotiate the protocol.

But the Northern Irish leader said it was "a matter of political reality, that our political institutions will not survive a failure to resolve the problems that the protocol has created".