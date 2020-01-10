UrduPoint.com
N.Ireland Rivals Close In On Power-sharing Deal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Northern Ireland's rival parties stood on the verge Friday of reviving a power-sharing government that could help the volatile province handle the pressures of Brexit.

The parties are being pushed toward an agreement by the threat of a new regional election being called if no government is formed by Monday after two years without a functioning regional assembly.

A draft deal for how the new executive would work was released late on Thursday by the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

"We have put in place a series of what I would regard as very fair compromises to move things forward," Coveney said on Friday.

The region's devolved assembly at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 over allegations the government was misusing renewable energy funds.

Numerous rounds of increasingly acrimonious negotiations failed to find an agreement and basic services were left unattended -- eventually sparking workers' strikes.

The latest talks were launched in the wake of a December 12 UK general election that saw smaller parties gain momentum, stripping the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of its powerful voice in London.

The pro-Irish republican Sinn Fein party, which does not send its lawmakers to the UK parliament because it does not recognise its rule, also saw its overall voter share slip.

