N.Ireland to get Brexit hardliner as new first minister

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Brexit hardliner Paul Givan is to be installed as Northern Ireland's new first minister later Thursday, after the British government intervened to settle a standoff there between rival political parties.

Givan, 39, from the pro-UK Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), will replace Arlene Foster after she was ousted by colleagues for appearing too soft in her opposition to a controversial post-Brexit "protocol" governing Northern Irish trade.

Michelle O'Neill, from the pro-Ireland Sinn Fein party, is also expected to be reconfirmed as deputy first minister.

Under the terms of a power-sharing peace deal the two sides must govern in tandem, and their imminent confirmations avert an immediate political crisis as Northern Ireland struggles to adjust to the new post-Brexit trading regime.

Filling the top two jobs for the devolved executive had been delayed by disagreement over long-stalled Irish language legislation -- a persistent source of contention between pro-UK unionists and pro-Irish nationalists.

Sinn Fein had refused to nominate a deputy first minister unless the DUP made commitments over the law, raising the prospect of a snap election.

However, following late night talks Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the parties had agreed a deal after he committed to passing the legislation in London if the assembly in Belfast fails to do so by the autumn.

Some 3,500 people were killed during decades of violence -- known as "The Troubles" -- over British rule in Northern Ireland, with the border with neighbouring Ireland often a flashpoint.

The conflict largely ended with a 1998 peace agreement, which removed border infrastructure and British troops and paved the way for devolved power-sharing.

But Brexit has upset the delicate balance in the province.

The protocol, in effect since the start of the year, has effectively kept Northern Ireland inside the European Union customs union and single market for goods to avoid the need for border checks on the island.

The special arrangements are riling resentment amongst unionists, who feel their constitutional bonds with mainland Britain have been weakened.

In April, anger over the protocol appeared to play a part in stoking more than a week of rioting which injured 88 police.

There are fears fresh unrest will be stirred up in July, a traditional time of disruption in Northern Ireland.

There have been calls for political rhetoric around the protocol to be cooled in order to defuse tensions.