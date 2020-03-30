N.Ireland to release around 200 prisoners to stem COVID-19 spread

Around 200 prisoners will be temporarily released from Northern Irish jails in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus in the inmate population, the province's justice minister said Monday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 200 prisoners will be temporarily released from Northern Irish jails in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus in the inmate population, the province's justice minister said Monday.

"If we are to manage the rapidly developing crisis we are facing, it is vital that we begin now to take steps to reduce our prisoner population," Naomi Long said in a statement.

Long added the regional prison service would "anticipate the release of fewer than 200 individuals" from its population of around 1,500.

The minister said she would use the powers open to her office to free "those prisoners who are due to be released automatically during the next three months".

Numerous categories of prisoners will not be eligible for the temporary release, including those serving life sentences or held for serious matters including domestic violence, terror and murder convictions.