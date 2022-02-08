N.Ireland watchdog finds police 'collusive' in '90s

Northern Ireland's policing watchdog said Tuesday it had found significant investigative failures and "collusive behaviours" by officers with loyalist paramilitary groups in the 1990s that related to 11 murders

Northern Ireland's policing watchdog said Tuesday it had found significant investigative failures and "collusive behaviours" by officers with loyalist paramilitary groups in the 1990s that related to 11 murders.

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson identified the numerous failings by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) -- the British province's disbanded police force -- after probing its actions over eight loyalist attacks.

They include the notorious killing of five Catholics at Sean Graham's Bookmakers in Belfast by loyalist paramilitaries on February 5, 1992.

The mass shooting, carried out by members of the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), was one of the worst atrocities of Northern Ireland's three decades of conflict, known as the "Troubles".

In a 344-page report, Anderson said she was left "deeply concerned" by the scale and scope of her findings, during "a protracted, complex and sensitive investigation".

She noted concerns about police actions expressed by bereaved families and survivors were "legitimate and justified".

Although she found no evidence that police had received information that would have allowed them to prevent any of the attacks, the ombudsman identified a range of collusive behaviours by officers.

They included the unjustifiable use of informants involved in serious criminality, including murder, with officers "turning a blind eye" to such activities.

She singled out the RUC's Special Branch, a unit which spearheaded UK police efforts to counter paramilitaries, in particular the IRA and republican groups, during the "Troubles".

"I am of the view, that the absence of controls, combined with the absence of records relating to these informants, constitutes collusive behaviour," Anderson said.

The RUC did not disseminate intelligence to murder investigation teams, while it did not exploit all evidential opportunities, she found.

It was also responsible for intelligence and surveillance failings which led to loyalist paramilitaries obtaining military grade weaponry in a 1987 arms importation.

Meanwhile the RUC failed to retain records and deliberately destroyed files relating to the attack at Sean Graham Bookmakers, Anderson determined.

Northern Ireland was torn apart by 30 years of violence between nationalist and unionist communities that largely ended with the Good Friday Agreement signed in 1998.

It led to the disbandment of the Protestant-dominated RUC three years later and its replacement with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and attempts to increase the number of Catholic officers.

