(@FahadShabbir)

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) launched its manifesto on Thursday, underlining its staunch opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Belfast, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Northern Ireland 's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) launched its manifesto on Thursday, underlining its staunch opposition to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal.

The party, which has propped up the Conservative government in parliament after the Tories failed to win a majority in the last election in 2017, is fighting to retain its 10 seats.

But Britain's stalled departure from the European Union is threatening to redraw the political map in parts of the province, which bucked the UK-wide trend and vote to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Nigel Dodds, the DUP's leader in Westminster, is among those facing a tough contest at the December 12 vote, as he defends his North Belfast constituency against a pro-European candidate from the republican Sinn Fein party.

"We will work to try to get a sensible Brexit deal," Dodds said as he unveiled the party's manifesto in the Northern Irish capital.

"But it cannot erect new barriers," he added, vowing there could be "no borders in the Irish Sea".

"We need our people to come together, not create more division." The DUP are furious at the Brexit divorce terms Johnson has struck with European Union leaders and have warned they threaten Northern Ireland's union with the rest of the UK.

Johnson's new agreement, which need to be fully approved by parliament in London, would keep Northern Ireland in partial alignment with some EU rules and standards.

Checks would be required for trade crossing the Irish Sea from the rest of Britain in order to keep Northern Ireland's land border with EU member Ireland free-flowing.

That would keep the frontier aligned with the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the accord that ended three decades of violence about British rule in Northern Ireland that left 3,500 people dead.

The DUP makes clear in its manifesto that it opposes Johnson's customs proposals.

"The East-West checks as proposed would lead to excessively bureaucratic burdens for trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland," it states.

The party platform insists that would result in "higher prices and less choice for consumers as GB businesses opt for 'not available in Northern Ireland'".

The DUP said in its manifesto it was "committed to a deal that works for the whole of the UK and which does not leave Northern Ireland behind".

It added: "There must be unfettered access for Northern Ireland to and from the Great Britain market. The customs and consent arrangements must be revisited."