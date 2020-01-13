UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan Accelerates Contingency Plan For Split From Renault Alliance - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

Nissan Accelerates Contingency Plan For Split From Renault Alliance - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The senior management at the Japanese car manufacturer, Nissan, has accelerated the development of secret contingency planning for a possible split from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance following ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's scandalous escape to Lebanon after skipping bail in Tokyo, where he was to be tried over alleged financial misconduct, the Financial Times newspaper reported.

The potential split would become the latest indicator of the growing tension within the 20-year-old alliance. According to the media outlet, Nissan is planning to end the cooperation in the manufacturing and engineering sectors, as well as bring changes to the company's board.

Renault President Jean-Dominique Senard, however, hopes to maintain partnership with the automakers. Nissan's new vice president, Makoto Uchida, is allegedly still closely working with Senard on launching new projects.

The Financial Times added that in the event of the alliance's relations termination, the car manufacturers will have to look for new partners to survive the competitive market.

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as a chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen. He will stand trial in Japan next year.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance was first created in 1999, after the French carmaker purchased shares in Nissan. The alliance rebranded itself as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in September 2017, following Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake in Mitsubishi in 2016.

Related Topics

Company Car Split Tokyo Alliance Japan Lebanon September 2017 2016 Market Media Event From Nissan Mitsubishi Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives number of permanent re ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.