Nissan accelerates UK electric car production

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Sunderland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Japanese auto giant Nissan announced Friday it would invest up to £2 billion in UK electric car manufacturing, which the government touted as a sign of confidence in the sector.

Nissan said it will produce electric models of two best-selling cars, Juke and Qashqai, at its facility in Sunderland, northeast England, which is its biggest factory in Europe, building on UK net zero plans to switch away from dirty fossil-fuel vehicles.

The carmaker will plough £1.

12 billion ($1.4 billion) into its UK operations and wider supply chain for research and development and manufacturing of the two new models, it added in a statement.

That will also spark further investment in infrastructure projects and the supply chain, including another electric car battery factory, bringing total investment to as much as £2 billion ($2.5 billion).

Nissan's investment will support its UK workforce of 7,000 employees -- and 30,000 jobs in the nation's broader supply chain.

