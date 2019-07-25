UrduPoint.com
Nissan Announces 12,500 Job Cuts

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:47 PM

Nissan announces 12,500 job cuts

Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday it will cut 12,500 jobs as it struggles with weak sales in the United States and Europe and the fallout from the arrest of its former chief

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Japanese automaker Nissan said Thursday it will cut 12,500 jobs as it struggles with weak sales in the United States and Europe and the fallout from the arrest of its former chief.

"Nissan will reduce its global production capacity by 10 percent by the end of fiscal year 2022.

In line with production optimisations, the company will reduce headcount by roughly 12,500," the firm said as it announced its first-quarter earnings.

