Nissan Extends North America Manufacturing Shutdown Until Mid-May Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Nissan Extends North America Manufacturing Shutdown Until Mid-May Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Nissan plants in North America will remain closed at least until mid-May due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, extending an earlier target date of May 6 for resuming operations, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

"Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nissan is further extending production downtime at all of its US manufacturing facilities until mid-May. Some business-essential work that must be done on site will continue with enhanced safety measures. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make adjustments as needed," the release said.

Nissan closed its plants in North America on March 20, along with a number of other auto companies. At the time, Nissan said it expected to resume production May 6.

More Stories From World

