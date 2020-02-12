UrduPoint.com
Nissan Files New Lawsuit Against Ex-CEO Ghosn Seeking $90Mln

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan said on Wednesday that it had filed a second lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn, the company's former CEO who has been indicted on corruption charges, seeking $90 million in compensation for financial damages caused by his corrupt managemen

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan said on Wednesday that it had filed a second lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn, the company's former CEO who has been indicted on corruption charges, seeking $90 million in compensation for financial damages caused by his corrupt management.

"Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has today filed a civil lawsuit against Carlos Ghosn. The suit, filed at Yokohama District Court, Kanagawa, Japan, seeks an initial amount of JPY 10 billion ($90 million) in order to recover a significant part of the monetary damages inflicted on the company by its former Chairman as a result of years of his misconduct and fraudulent activity," the press release read.

The company also plans to increase the amount in the damages claim in order to recover legal costs imposed on the company in criminal proceedings related to Ghosn's misconduct.

Nissan filed its first lawsuit against Ghosn in August in the British Virgin Islands.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French businessman of Lebanese origin, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of underreporting income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion Yen from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he received 17 billion yen.

Since April 2019, Ghosn had been under house arrest and under close surveillance, awaiting trial that was expected to happen later this year. However, on New Year's Eve he issued a statement saying that he had arrived in his home country of Lebanon.

Japan's investigative bodies proceeded to request that Interpol issue a so-called Red Notice for Ghosn, which led to a court in Lebanon banning the ex-CEO from leaving the country. However, Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

