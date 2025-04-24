Nissan forecasts huge annual net loss of up to $5.3 bn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Struggling Japanese auto giant Nissan issued a stark profit warning on Thursday, forecasting a huge loss of up to $5.3 billion in the 2024-25 financial year.

One of the top 10 automakers by unit sales, Nissan is heavily in debt, having trouble selling vehicles in the Chinese market, and like its peers faces a potential body blow from US President Donald Trump's vehicle tariffs.

"We are taking the prudent step to revise our full-year outlook, reflecting a thorough review of our performance and the carrying value of production assets," chief executive Ivan Espinosa said in a statement.

"We now anticipate a significant net loss for the year, due primarily to a major asset impairment and restructuring costs as we continue to stabilise the company," he said.

"Despite these challenges, we have significant financial resources, a strong product pipeline and the determination to turnaround Nissan in the coming period."

Nissan -- which will announce its earnings in mid-May for the 2024-25 financial year that ended on March 31 -- said it expects to report a full-year net loss of 700-750 billion Yen ($4.9 billion-$5.3 billion).