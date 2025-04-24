Nissan Forecasts Huge Annual Net Loss Of Up To $5.3 Bn
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Struggling Japanese auto giant Nissan issued a stark profit warning on Thursday, forecasting a huge loss of up to $5.3 billion in the 2024-25 financial year.
One of the top 10 automakers by unit sales, Nissan is heavily in debt, having trouble selling vehicles in the Chinese market, and like its peers faces a potential body blow from US President Donald Trump's vehicle tariffs.
"We are taking the prudent step to revise our full-year outlook, reflecting a thorough review of our performance and the carrying value of production assets," chief executive Ivan Espinosa said in a statement.
"We now anticipate a significant net loss for the year, due primarily to a major asset impairment and restructuring costs as we continue to stabilise the company," he said.
"Despite these challenges, we have significant financial resources, a strong product pipeline and the determination to turnaround Nissan in the coming period."
Nissan -- which will announce its earnings in mid-May for the 2024-25 financial year that ended on March 31 -- said it expects to report a full-year net loss of 700-750 billion Yen ($4.9 billion-$5.3 billion).
Recent Stories
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
More Stories From World
-
Nissan forecasts huge annual net loss of up to $5.3 bn6 minutes ago
-
Spain scraps contested Israeli arms deal: govt sources6 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mostly fall as hopes of US-China trade deal dampen26 minutes ago
-
Zelensky cuts short South Africa trip after deadly attack on Kyiv36 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek transferred data to Chinese company without consent46 minutes ago
-
S.Africa president says discussed Ukraine with Trump, will 'meet soon'46 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open with injury46 minutes ago
-
Nissan forecasts annual net loss of up to $5.3 billion46 minutes ago
-
Russian ex-Ukraine commander gets five-year jail term for 'fraud'1 hour ago
-
Moving heaven and earth to make bread in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Poland begins WWII exhumation after row with Ukraine1 hour ago
-
China successfully launches Shenzhou-20 crewed spaceship1 hour ago