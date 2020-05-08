UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:13 AM

Nissan Maintaining Shutdown of US Factories Indefinitely Amid Pandemic - Statement

Most Nissan factories in the United States will remain shutdown indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until a restart date can be guaranteed, the company said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Most Nissan factories in the United States will remain shutdown indefinitely amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic until a restart date can be guaranteed, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nissan is extending production downtime for most of its manufacturing facilities in the US," the company said in the statement.

"The company will continue to evaluate the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, current market demand and supplier readiness before setting a restart date."

In April, Nissan announced it expected to reopen US factories by mid-May.

Nissan closed its plants in North America on March 20, along with a number of other auto companies. At the time, Nissan said it expected to resume production May 6.

