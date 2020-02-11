Nissan May Halt Production in St. Petersburg If China Does Not Resume Supplies Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Japanese carmaker Nissan Motors may suspend the production of cars at its plant in St. Petersburg after February 17 if the delivery of components from China, disrupted due to the coronavirus outbreak, is not resumed, the company's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"If the [Chinese] plants do not restart [deliveries] on [February] 17, then there is a risk. But they promised that they would restart," the spokesperson said.

In late January, the spokesperson told Sputnik that some problems with the supply of components from the Chinese plants could not be ruled out.

Earlier in the day Nissan announced it would suspend production at one of its Japanese plants due to disruptions in the supply of components from China.

The new strain of coronavirus, referred to as 2019-nCoV, was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. More than 900 people, most of them in China, have died, and over 40,000 have been infected worldwide.