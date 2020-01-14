UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan Refutes Media Speculations Over Alleged Plans To Split From Renault Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:43 PM

Nissan Refutes Media Speculations Over Alleged Plans to Split From Renault Alliance

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan on Tuesday refuted media reports that indicate the company intends to pull out of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan on Tuesday refuted media reports that indicate the company intends to pull out of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

On Monday, The Financial Times newspaper reported that Nissan's senior management had accelerated the development of secret contingency plans for a possible split from the alliance, after ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn skipped bail in Tokyo, where he is scheduled to stand trial over alleged financial misconduct, and fled to Lebanon.

"Recently, there have been speculative international media reports on Nissan's stance towards the Alliance. Contrary to the assertions in the articles, Nissan is in no way considering dissolving the Alliance," the car manufacturer said in a press release, adding that the alliance was set up to enhance future success.

It added that the alliance was "the source of Nissan's competitiveness."

Ghosn's detention is related to accusations that he significantly underreported his income during his time as head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid a salary of 7.8 billion Yen ($71 million) from 2010-2018, but prosecutors allege that he was in fact paid 17 billion yen. He is due to stand trial in Japan next year.

The Renault-Nissan Alliance was first created in 1999 after the French carmaker purchased shares in Nissan. The alliance rebranded itself as the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in September 2017, following Nissan's acquisition of a controlling stake in Mitsubishi in 2016.

Related Topics

Company Car Split Tokyo Alliance Japan Lebanon September 2017 2016 Media From Nissan Mitsubishi Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports submitted to Punj ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai government sports organisations under Dubai ..

15 minutes ago

All Emirati female cast to perform in NYUAD Arts C ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree placing Dubai go ..

22 minutes ago

How a mother-daughter pair is making a mark

28 minutes ago

UAE stock markets gain AED7.1 billion

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.