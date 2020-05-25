UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan, Renault Carmakers Plan More Than $5Bln In Spending Cuts - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Nissan, Renault Carmakers Plan More Than $5Bln in Spending Cuts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The Japanese carmaker Nissan and the French manufacturer Renault are planning to announce spending cuts amounting to more than $5 billion in the coming week, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the newspaper, Nissan plans to announce another $3 billion in spending cuts, following cost savings totaling the same amount that were initiated this past July. In the space of 10 months, Nissan has reduced staffing levels by 15,000, and plans to cut car production by one million units, the newspaper stated.

Renault, which is on the verge of bankruptcy according to media reports this past week, plans to reduce structural costs by at least two billion Euros ($2.

2 billion), the newspaper stated. Renault suffered its first net loss in 10 years in 2019, and the French government is reportedly preparing a financial aid package for the ailing carmaker.

According to the newspaper, official announcements from both manufacturers are expected in the coming week.

Renault and Nissan form part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi strategic alliance of carmakers. The organization has run into difficulties in recent years following a scandal involving former CEO Carlos Ghosn, who was alleged to have underreported his salary while the head of the automotive alliance. Ghosn fled Japan while under house arrest and announced on New Year's Eve that he had arrived in Lebanon.

Related Topics

Scandal Car Same Alliance Japan Lebanon July 2019 Media From Government Nissan Renault (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

17 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

18 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

19 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.