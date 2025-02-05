Nissan Shares Fall As Reports Say Honda Merger Talks Off
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Nissan shares plunged on Wednesday as reports said the struggling Japanese carmaker was walking away from merger talks with rival Honda.
The Nikkei business daily and other local media earlier said Honda had proposed making Nissan its subsidiary, instead of the previous plan to integrate under a new holding company.
"Strong opposition" within Nissan to this proposal was behind its decision to withdraw from the talks, the Nikkei said. Private broadcaster TBS published a similar report.
Discussions on setting up a holding company were launched in December but faltered as the two companies disagreed on the integration ratio and other conditions, the newspaper added.
Nissan said in a statement it had not announced anything officially, but the two companies "are in the stage of advancing various discussions, including the contents of the report".
"We plan to establish a direction and make an announcement around mid-February."
The company's shares plunged 4.8 percent before the Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended their trading, saying the media reports on the merger's cancellation needed to be verified.
Honda, however, closed 8.2 percent higher, having soared nearly 12 percent at one point.
Nissan and Honda agreed in December to start talks on joining forces to create the world's third-largest automaker -- seen as a bid to catch up with Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle firms.
Honda's CEO insisted at the time it was not a bailout for Nissan, which last year announced thousands of job cuts after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit.
Business has been tough for foreign brands in China, where electric vehicle manufacturers such as BYD are leading the way as demand grows for less polluting vehicles.
China overtook Japan as the biggest vehicle exporter last year, helped by government support for EVs.
Honda and Nissan are Japan's number two and three automakers after Toyota.
They already agreed last year to explore a partnership on EV software and components among other technologies, an initiative joined by Mitsubishi Motors in August.
But the smaller automaker's chief said this week it would make a final decision on whether to join the Honda-Nissan merger talks in mid-February or later.
In December, reports said Taiwanese electronics behemoth Foxconn had unsuccessfully approached Nissan to acquire a majority share.
It then reportedly asked Renault to sell its 35 percent stake in Nissan -- a pursuit that was put on hold before the merger talks were announced.
A Renault spokesman told AFP that "the information relayed by the press does not indicate that a decision has been made".
"But they suggest that the planned operation is a takeover of Nissan by Honda. And this does not include a control premium (financial incentive) for Nissan shareholders," the spokesman said, adding that Renault "will continue to defend the interests of the group and its shareholders".
Nissan has weathered a turbulent decade, including the 2018 arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, who later jumped bail and fled Japan concealed in a music equipment box.
The company is also saddled with billions of Dollars of debt that will reportedly mature over the next two years.
Recent Stories
Actress Mawra Hocane, Actor Ameer Gilani Tie the knot
Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris against Indian aggression: COAS
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
More Stories From World
-
Nissan shares fall as reports say Honda merger talks off6 minutes ago
-
S.Africa's unity govt stays the course after stormy start6 minutes ago
-
'No indication of terrorism' as Brussels police hunt gunmen16 minutes ago
-
M23, Rwanda troops launch fresh east DR Congo offensive16 minutes ago
-
Google shares plummet after earnings disappoint16 minutes ago
-
Stocks, dollar drop as tariff tensions intensify26 minutes ago
-
US trade gap swells in 2024 as deficits under fresh scrutiny35 minutes ago
-
Explosion at Ukraine army recruitment centre kills one35 minutes ago
-
Italy blames badly drafted ICC warrant for Libyan suspect's release36 minutes ago
-
US trade gap swells in 2024 as deficits under fresh scrutiny36 minutes ago
-
US private sector hiring picks up in January: ADP36 minutes ago
-
MotoGP champion Martin breaks hand and foot in Malaysia crash45 minutes ago