Nissan Shares Jump 11% On Reported Plan To Seek Tesla Investment
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Nissan shares surged 11 percent Friday after a report said a Japanese group including a former prime minister plans to ask US electric vehicle giant Tesla to invest in the automaker.
The reported proposal follows the failure of Nissan's merger talks with its rival Honda, seen as a bid to catch up with Tesla and Chinese companies in the competitive EV market.
The Financial Times cited three people with direct knowledge of the move who said ex-premier Yoshihide Suga supported the proposal to approach Tesla.
"The group is hopeful Tesla will become a strategic investor since they believe (it) is keen to acquire Nissan's plants" in the United States, the newspaper said.
Nissan declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
Ealier on Friday, Moody's downgraded the credit rating of Nissan to junk, saying the decision "reflects Nissan's weak profitability driven by slowing demand for its ageing model portfolio".
Nissan announced thousands of job cuts last year after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit, and the firm now expects an annual loss of more than $500 million.
"Even if the company successfully executes its restructuring plan with cost reductions and new model releases, we do not expect free cash flow to turn positive until fiscal 2026 at the earliest," Moody's said.
It gave Nissan a rating of "Ba1", a category with high credit risk often described as junk.
Recent Stories
Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025
International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country
UAE President to commence state visit to Italy
GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws
Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2025
EU maritime transport: progress made, but environmental, sustainability challeng ..
Sharjah, Neuchâtel explore collaboration in manufacturing, innovation
AUS partners with UT Dallas to launch accelerated 4+1 engineering programme
More Stories From World
-
Trump aide warns Zelensky to stop hurling 'insults', start negotiating2 minutes ago
-
Nissan shares jump 11% on reported plan to seek Tesla investment2 minutes ago
-
Canada beats USA to win heated Four Nations Face-Off final32 minutes ago
-
Canada enjoys emotional win as USA gets Olympic motivation42 minutes ago
-
Central African Republic makes progress towards upcoming polls despite challenges: Pakistan52 minutes ago
-
Alibaba rockets higher to boost Hong Kong market52 minutes ago
-
US sends migrants from Guantanamo to Venezuela1 hour ago
-
England and Scotland's Six Nations on the line in Calcutta Cup clash2 hours ago
-
Israel says strikes Lebanon-Syria border crossings used by Hezbollah2 hours ago
-
MLS hoping for World Cup buzz in 30th season2 hours ago
-
Musk says Trump right to slam 'despised' Zelensky2 hours ago
-
Chainsaw-wielding Musk savors Trump's return to White House2 hours ago