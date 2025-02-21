Open Menu

Nissan Shares Jump 11% On Reported Plan To Seek Tesla Investment

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Nissan shares surged 11 percent Friday after a report said a Japanese group including a former prime minister plans to ask US electric vehicle giant Tesla to invest in the automaker.

The reported proposal follows the failure of Nissan's merger talks with its rival Honda, seen as a bid to catch up with Tesla and Chinese companies in the competitive EV market.

The Financial Times cited three people with direct knowledge of the move who said ex-premier Yoshihide Suga supported the proposal to approach Tesla.

"The group is hopeful Tesla will become a strategic investor since they believe (it) is keen to acquire Nissan's plants" in the United States, the newspaper said.

Nissan declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Ealier on Friday, Moody's downgraded the credit rating of Nissan to junk, saying the decision "reflects Nissan's weak profitability driven by slowing demand for its ageing model portfolio".

Nissan announced thousands of job cuts last year after reporting a 93 percent plunge in first-half net profit, and the firm now expects an annual loss of more than $500 million.

"Even if the company successfully executes its restructuring plan with cost reductions and new model releases, we do not expect free cash flow to turn positive until fiscal 2026 at the earliest," Moody's said.

It gave Nissan a rating of "Ba1", a category with high credit risk often described as junk.

