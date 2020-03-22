Nissan Temporarily Dismisses 3,000 Staff in Spain Amid Coronavirus - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Nissan Motor Co. is temporarily dismissing 3,000 of its now shut down facility's staff in Spain due to COVID-19 restrictions, Japanese media reported.

The Nissan plant in Barcelona closed on March 13, a day before the Spanish government declared a 15-day nationwide quarantine to battle the rampant pandemic.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Japanese car manufacturer considered the restriction of people's movement under the quarantine an insurmountable circumstance to continue with their professional functions.

Spain, with close to 25,000 verified cases and 1,326 fatalities, is currently the second largest hotbed of infection in Europe after Italy (with over 53,000 cases, including 4,825 fatalities).