UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan To Begin Phased Restart Of Coronavirus-Halted US Production June 1 - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Nissan to Begin Phased Restart of Coronavirus-Halted US Production June 1 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Japanese automaker Nissan announced in a statement that it plans to reopen two auto assembly and parts factories in the United States beginning June 1, with a phased restart of plants in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi.

"We have planned our manufacturing restart with care, mindful that the impact of COVID-19 continues," Nissan North America Senior Vice President for Manufacturing Steve Marsh said in the release on Wednesday. "The process will be gradual. Our first priority is to implement thorough protocols so employees are confident the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure their safety in the workplace.

"

The Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Mississippi and its power-train plant in Tennessee are slated to reopen June 1 following by the reopening of a Tennessee vehicle assembly line June 8, the release said.

Safety procedures will include modified workstations, staggered shift and break times, and minimal job rotations to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Personal protective equipment including face shields and masks will be provided and disinfection protocols used at workstations, in common areas and with shared tools, according to the release.

Related Topics

Assembly Vehicle Job United States June Nissan

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

1 hour ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.