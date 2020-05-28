Nissan to Begin Phased Restart of Coronavirus-Halted US Production June 1 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Japanese automaker Nissan announced in a statement that it plans to reopen two auto assembly and parts factories in the United States beginning June 1, with a phased restart of plants in the states of Tennessee and Mississippi.

"We have planned our manufacturing restart with care, mindful that the impact of COVID-19 continues," Nissan North America Senior Vice President for Manufacturing Steve Marsh said in the release on Wednesday. "The process will be gradual. Our first priority is to implement thorough protocols so employees are confident the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure their safety in the workplace.

"

The Nissan vehicle assembly plant in Mississippi and its power-train plant in Tennessee are slated to reopen June 1 following by the reopening of a Tennessee vehicle assembly line June 8, the release said.

Safety procedures will include modified workstations, staggered shift and break times, and minimal job rotations to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Personal protective equipment including face shields and masks will be provided and disinfection protocols used at workstations, in common areas and with shared tools, according to the release.