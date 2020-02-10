UrduPoint.com
Nissan To Halt Production In Fukuoka Over Coronavirus-Related Disruptions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:22 PM

Nissan to Halt Production in Fukuoka Over Coronavirus-Related Disruptions - Reports

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motors will temporarily cease production at a plant in the country's south due to disruptions in spare part deliveries from China, which is currently dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Japanese carmaker Nissan Motors will temporarily cease production at a plant in the country's south due to disruptions in spare part deliveries from China, which is currently dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, media reported on Monday.

According to Japan's Kyodo news agency, the Fukuoka Prefecture plant, which is run by the company's subsidiary Nissan Motor Kyushu Co., will stop its operations on Friday due to the lack of necessary parts.

The media added that four of Nissan's plants in China that had remained shut down since the start of outbreak would reopen within the next week.

The new strain of coronavirus, referred to as 2019-nCoV, was first detected in December in China's Wuhan and has since spread to over 20 countries. More than 900 people, most of them in China, have died, and over 40,000 have been infected worldwide.

Japan alone has confirmed 26 cases of coronavirus on its soil, not counting those aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is quarantined off the Japanese coast more than 130 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the virus.

