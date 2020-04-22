Nissan to Start Reopening Plants in Spain Late April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan said on Wednesday that it would gradually resume the production at its Spanish plants starting late April.

"Vehicle production will resume first in Barcelona, where we plan to restart with pickups on Line 2 and in the Powertrain Plant, along with the Montcada and Sant Andreu plants, on May 4th. Some projects will restart in Cantabria and Avila on April 27th.

The management team in Spain is working with the Local Works Councils in those plants on the new measures and procedures required to ensure a safe restart," the car maker said in a statement.

Nissan suspended car production at plants in Spain and other European countries in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

While gradually resuming its activity, the company has implemented a range of measures to ensure the welfare of employees and communities.