UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan To Start Reopening Plants In Spain Late April

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Nissan to Start Reopening Plants in Spain Late April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan said on Wednesday that it would gradually resume the production at its Spanish plants starting late April.

"Vehicle production will resume first in Barcelona, where we plan to restart with pickups on Line 2 and in the Powertrain Plant, along with the Montcada and Sant Andreu plants, on May 4th. Some projects will restart in Cantabria and Avila on April 27th.

The management team in Spain is working with the Local Works Councils in those plants on the new measures and procedures required to ensure a safe restart," the car maker said in a statement.

Nissan suspended car production at plants in Spain and other European countries in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.

While gradually resuming its activity, the company has implemented a range of measures to ensure the welfare of employees and communities.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Car Barcelona Spain April May Nissan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.