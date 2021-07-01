UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nissan Unveils $1.4Bln EV Hub In England Dubbed By Johnson 'Vote Of Confidence In UK'

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Nissan Unveils $1.4Bln EV Hub in England Dubbed by Johnson 'Vote of Confidence in UK'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Nissan announced on Thursday plans to create a $1.4 billion electric vehicle hub in England's Sunderland, in a step seen by the British leadership as reaffirming that the country remains a competitive location for automotive manufacturing after Brexit.

"Nissan today unveils Nissan EV36Zero, a £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub creating a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem," the Japanese car manufacturer announced, noting that the project was launched jointly with battery producer Envision AESC, and the Sunderland City Council.

The hub will be based at the Nissan EV plant in Sunderland, and is expected to "supercharge the company's drive to carbon neutrality."

As part of the 1 billion pound investment, Nissan will direct up to 423 million Pounds to produce a next generation all-electric vehicle in the UK.

Envision AESC, in turn, will build a new 9GWh-capacity gigafactory in Sunderland.

"Nissan's announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision-AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the North East," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, commenting on the decision.

He further described it as a "pivotal moment" in the UK's electric vehicle revolution, noting that the hub would also "create hundreds of green jobs and boost British industry," along with allowing people to travel in a sustainable way.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Company Vehicle Car Sunderland United Kingdom Hub Brexit From Industry Nissan Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Emirates and Travelport reach agreements on un-sur ..

19 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

34 minutes ago

Nominations open for 2022 Zayed Award for Human Fr ..

34 minutes ago

AED 4.5 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

49 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.