Nissan Unveils $1.4Bln EV Hub in England Dubbed by Johnson 'Vote of Confidence in UK'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Nissan announced on Thursday plans to create a $1.4 billion electric vehicle hub in England's Sunderland, in a step seen by the British leadership as reaffirming that the country remains a competitive location for automotive manufacturing after Brexit.

"Nissan today unveils Nissan EV36Zero, a £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub creating a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem," the Japanese car manufacturer announced, noting that the project was launched jointly with battery producer Envision AESC, and the Sunderland City Council.

The hub will be based at the Nissan EV plant in Sunderland, and is expected to "supercharge the company's drive to carbon neutrality."

As part of the 1 billion pound investment, Nissan will direct up to 423 million Pounds to produce a next generation all-electric vehicle in the UK.

Envision AESC, in turn, will build a new 9GWh-capacity gigafactory in Sunderland.

"Nissan's announcement to build its new-generation all-electric vehicle in Sunderland, alongside a new gigafactory from Envision-AESC, is a major vote of confidence in the UK and our highly-skilled workers in the North East," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, commenting on the decision.

He further described it as a "pivotal moment" in the UK's electric vehicle revolution, noting that the hub would also "create hundreds of green jobs and boost British industry," along with allowing people to travel in a sustainable way.