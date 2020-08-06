Nitrogen Oxides Pollution After Beirut Blast Threatens Children, Elderly - Greenpeace

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The deadly explosion that rocked Beirut on Tuesday has resulted in the release of large quantities of polluting gases, particularly nitrogen oxides, that are especially dangerous for children and elderly population, as well as for people with chronic respiratory diseases, Greenpeace's middle East office said on Wednesday.

"The orange colour of the smoke plume was due to nitrogen dioxide. This orange colour was also observed in the plume as it dispersed over the city and nearby region. Other materials involved in the fire and explosion will generate combustion products such as PAHs (Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons) and soot particles. These chemicals and fine soot particles are also potentially hazardous to health," the statement said.

According to Greenpeace, the most likely short-term health impacts will include breathing difficulties and possibly eye and skin irritation.

"In the case of serious symptoms medical help should be sought.

The most vulnerable individuals are likely to be the very young and the elderly, and those with underlying heart or respiratory conditions may be particularly vulnerable," the organization said.

A Greenpeace employee told Sputnik that Lebanon does not operate an air pollution monitoring network, therefore it is not possible to urgently assess the air quality. A more accurate estimate will be obtained through the analysis of satellite data in the coming days.

The massive explosion hit the Beirut port on Tuesday evening, leaving at least 135 people killed, about 5,000 others injured and half of the city's buildings damaged. Dozens of people are still unaccounted for.

The Lebanese authorities say that the blast was likely linked to improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate in the port, which was seized from an Africa-bound ship in 2014 after the latter docked at the port due to malfunction.