N.Korea Completes Development Of New Nuclear Submarine - KCNA

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

N.Korea Completes Development of New Nuclear Submarine - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a report at the 8th ruling party congress that the country had completed the development of a new nuclear submarine, the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported.

"The development of a new nuclear submarine has been completed, which is an example of modernization and opens for the navy the confident prospect of a significant increase in the level of the current capabilities of military operations under water," according to the report, read out by Kim.

The congress set the task to do everything so that in the near future the country could already possess both this submarine and other types of new weapons being developed.

More Stories From World

