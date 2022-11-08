N.Korea Dismisses Rumors About Arms Sales to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) North Korea on Tuesday dismissed reports that claimed the country was selling arms to Russia, Yonhap reported citing the Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

According to the report citing a senior North Korean military official, the rumors about North Korea's arms sales to Russia were part of the US "hostile attempt to tarnish the image of the DPRK in the international arena."