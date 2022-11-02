SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) North Korea fired at least 10 missiles toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters.

Other details are not disclosed until the South Korean Armed Forces completes the response to the DPRK actions.

Earlier reports said North Korea fired at least three missiles. One of them was flying toward South Korea's Ulleungdo Island, but fell into the sea 57 kilometers east of the South Korean city of Sokcho.