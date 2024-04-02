Open Menu

N.Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: S.Korean Military

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 08:50 AM

N.Korea fires ballistic missile: S.Korean military

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday.

The launch comes less than two weeks after Pyongyang's state media said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had overseen a successful test of a solid-fuel engine for a "new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile".

Japan also said it "appeared" North Korea had fired the missile, Kyodo news agency reported, adding that the country's coastguard believed the missile had fallen.

Tuesday's launch is the third ballistic missile test so far this year, after the solid-fuel one overseen by Kim in March and another tipped with a manoeuvrable hypersonic warhead in January.

The North claimed last year it had successfully tested its first solid-fuelled ICBM -- the largest, longest-range category of ballistic missile -- hailing it as a key breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities.

Solid-fuel missiles do not need to be fuelled before launch, making them harder to find and destroy, as well as quicker to use.

So far this year, the nuclear-armed North has declared South Korea its "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement.

Related Topics

Nuclear Threatened Pyongyang Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong January March Media

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

7 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

9 hours ago
 Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi

9 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results -

Football: Italian Serie A results -

9 hours ago
 Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commissio ..

Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA

10 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

10 hours ago
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

10 hours ago
 Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ..

Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban

10 hours ago
 Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal c ..

Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications

10 hours ago
 More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanm ..

More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation

10 hours ago
 Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all r ..

Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints

10 hours ago
 Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League pr ..

Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid

10 hours ago

More Stories From World