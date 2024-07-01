Open Menu

N.Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile: Yonhap

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 08:30 AM

N.Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Yonhap

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) North Korea on Monday launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the east, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the launch, saying an analysis was under way, Yonhap said.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not offer immediate confirmation of the launch.

The launch comes several days after North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a multiple warhead missile, but the South said that Wednesday's launch ended in a mid-air explosion.

