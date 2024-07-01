N.Korea Fires Unidentified Ballistic Missile: Yonhap
Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) North Korea on Monday launched an unidentified ballistic missile towards the east, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, citing the military Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the launch, saying an analysis was under way, Yonhap said.
The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not offer immediate confirmation of the launch.
The launch comes several days after North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a multiple warhead missile, but the South said that Wednesday's launch ended in a mid-air explosion.
Recent Stories
Iranian universities’ teachers visit Punjab University
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
More Stories From World
-
We could have beaten Georgia 9-1 in Euros last 16: Spain coach4 seconds ago
-
Crowd control at Japan's Mount Fuji as hiking season begins10 minutes ago
-
S.Africa announces new government with opposition getting 12 ministries10 minutes ago
-
N.Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile: Yonhap6 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated6 hours ago
-
Isolated Macron stung by French voters' 'revenge'7 hours ago
-
Bellingham, Kane rescue England from shock Euro 2024 exit to Slovakia7 hours ago
-
Calzona 'proud' of Slovakia after late Euros heartbreak against England7 hours ago
-
Portugal must tire out Slovenia in Euros last 16, says Fernandes7 hours ago
-
Spain v Georgia Euro 2024 starting line-ups7 hours ago
-
Who said what after England beat Slovakia in Euro 2024 last 167 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies7 hours ago