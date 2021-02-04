N.Korea Forecast to Receive Nearly 2Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Via COVAX - Report

(@FahadShabbir)

North Korea is forecast to receive 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India, in the first half of 2021 via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, according to its report published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) North Korea is forecast to receive 1.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca/Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India, in the first half of 2021 via the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, according to its report published on Wednesday.

North Korea remains one of the few countries that are officially coronavirus-free. At the same time, Pyongyang has strengthened border controls and imposed other restrictions to eliminate the possibility of the virus spreading into the country.

COVAX published its first interim vaccine distribution forecast on Wednesday, and the facility plans to distribute some 337 million doses to 145 countries. South Korea is forecast to receive over 2.7 million doses.