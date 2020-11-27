N.Korea Orders Diplomats to Avoid Provoking Potential US Administration of Biden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) North Korea has ordered its foreign missions to refrain from antagonizing the United States under the likely administration of Democrat Joe Biden and will punish ambassadors should any issues arise, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing lawmakers from the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee.

According to the news outlet, the country's intelligence service has briefed the parliamentary committee on the matter.

One of the lawmakers said that they were told about Pyongyang ordering its diplomats to be as careful as possible in their statements.

The intelligence service also informed the lawmakers about the North Korean government's alleged anxieties as the somewhat friendly relations between possibly outgoing President Donald Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, are now useless.

The winner of the US presidential election, held on November 3, is yet to be officially declared, but all major US media outlets have named Biden the winner. On Monday, Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, but still promised to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote.