N.Korea Plans to Increase Nuclear Weapons Destruction Range to 9,300 Miles - KCNA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a report at the 8th ruling party congress that Pyongyang's goal, along with reducing the size and weight of nuclear weapons, was to increase their strategic power and destruction range, which should reach 15,000 kilometers (9,300 miles), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

"Another set goal is to improve the capabilities of delivering preventive and retaliatory nuclear strikes, increasing the level of precision so as to precisely hit any strategic targets in the range of 15,000 kilometers," the news agency quoted the report as saying.