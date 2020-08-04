UrduPoint.com
N.Korea 'Probably' Developed Small Nuclear Devices For Warheads - Reuters Citing UN Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:10 AM

N.Korea 'Probably' Developed Small Nuclear Devices for Warheads - Reuters Citing UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) North Korea is continuing its nuclear weapons program and a few countries think it has probably developed small nuclear devices for its ballistic missiles' warheads, Reuters reported citing a confidential UN report.

The interim report, seen by Reuters, submitted to the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee Monday, was compiled by an independent expert panel.

The report said unidentified countries believed North Korea's past six nuclear tests could have helped it develop miniaturized nuclear devices.

