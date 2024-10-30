N.Korea, Russian Ministers To Hold 'strategic' Talks: Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui is in Moscow to hold "strategic" talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, authorities said Wednesday.
The visit comes amid Western warnings that thousands of North Korean troops are training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine.
"Choe Son Hui is arriving in Moscow on an official visit to hold strategic consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"We will inform you additionally about the details," Zakharova said.
The United States said on Monday that 10,000 North Korean soldiers were training in Russia and could be deployed to fight Ukraine within "weeks".
US President Joe Biden called the deployment "very dangerous", while South Korea said it was an "illegal" move that posed a significant threat to global security.
Pyongyang and Moscow have drawn closer since Russia launched its 2022 offensive on Ukraine. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as his country's "dearest friend".
Russian lawmakers voted unanimously last week to ratify a defence treaty with North Korea that provides for "mutual assistance" if either party faces aggression.
