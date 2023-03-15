N.Korea Says Fired 2 Medium-Range Ground-to-Ground Ballistic Missiles Tuesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) North Korea says it fired two medium-range ground-to-ground ballistic missiles on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier Tuesday, Yonhap reported that North Korea had fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which flew 385 miles and fell in the Sea of Japan.

The Japanese government said there was no information about the fall of North Korean missiles inside the country's exclusive economic zone.