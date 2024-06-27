N.Korea Says Successfully Conducted Multiple-warhead Missile Test: KCNA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 09:01 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) North Korea claimed to have successfully tested its multiple-warhead missile capability, according to state-run KCNA news agency Thursday.
Pyongyang "successfully conducted the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads on June 26," KCNA reported, adding that the "separated mobile warheads were guided correctly to the three coordinate targets."
"The test is aimed at securing the MIRV capability," it said, referring to multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle technology -- or, the ability to fire multiple warheads on a single ballistic missile.
The statement came a day after South Korea's military said the North had test-fired what appeared to be a hypersonic missile on Wednesday, but the launch ended in a mid-air explosion.
The missile took off from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 5:30 am (2030 GMT) and South Korean and US intelligence agencies were conducting a detailed analysis, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
The JCS official said the test of what appeared to be a hypersonic missile ended in failure after a journey of some 250 kilometres (155 miles).
More smoke than usual appeared to emanate from the missile, raising the possibility of combustion issues, the official said, adding it may have been powered by solid propellants.
Japan also confirmed the launch, with its coast guard saying the missile splashed down in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
According to KCNA, the test "was carried out by use of the first-stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile within a 170-200 km radius."
"The effectiveness of a decoy separated from the missile was also verified by anti-air radar," it said.
