N.Korea Says To Hold Nuclear Talks With US On Saturday

Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:11 PM

N.Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Saturday

North Korea on Tuesday said it will hold working-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday, signalling the resumption of much-anticipated negotiations after the collapse of a summit in February

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea on Tuesday said it will hold working-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday, signalling the resumption of much-anticipated negotiations after the collapse of a summit in February.

The two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on October 4 and hold working-level negotiations the following day, the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.

