N.Korea says to hold nuclear talks with US on Saturday

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :North Korea on Tuesday said it will hold working-level nuclear talks with the US on Saturday, signalling the resumption of much-anticipated negotiations after the collapse of a summit in February.

The two sides agreed to have "preliminary contact" on October 4 and hold working-level negotiations the following day, the North's vice foreign minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central news Agency.