N.Korea Says Will Stand By Russia Until 'victory' In Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) North Korea will stand by Russia until its "victory" in Ukraine, Pyongyang's foreign minister said in Moscow amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict.
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.
She was in Moscow as the West says thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia and will possibly be used in Ukraine.
"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to a Russian translation.
Recent Stories
US embassy delegation meets with three Inmates in Adiala Jail
Pakistan win both matches on opening day of Hong Kong Sixes
Info Minister participates in Fareej Festival for Art & Design
Shoaib Malik under fire on social media on eve of son's birthday celebration
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister35 minutes ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead35 minutes ago
-
Talks between Russian, N.Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow: Russian ministry2 hours ago
-
Spotlight on half-backs as Springboks eye tour sweep2 hours ago
-
Performance review meeting held under chair of DC2 hours ago
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Linyi, Shandong Province2 hours ago
-
On Belgian coast, fishing on horseback -- and saving a tradition3 hours ago
-
Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women3 hours ago
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election3 hours ago
-
'Recovery tool': theatre helps Ukrainian soldiers reintegrate4 hours ago
-
Turkiya moves to broaden its Africa reach4 hours ago