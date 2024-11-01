N.Korea says will stand by Russia until 'victory' in Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) North Korea will stand by Russia until its "victory" in Ukraine, Pyongyang's foreign minister said in Moscow amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

She was in Moscow as the West says thousands of North Korean troops are in Russia and will possibly be used in Ukraine.

"We repeat that we will always stand firmly by our Russian comrades until victory day," North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said, according to a Russian translation.