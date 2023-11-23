N.Korea suspends military accord with South after satellite launch

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) North Korea said Thursday it was suspending a five-year-old accord reached with South Korea to reduce military tensions, Yonhap reported -- the latest retaliatory fallout over Pyongyang's spy satellite launch.

"We will withdraw military measures taken to prevent military tensions and clashes in all areas such as land, sea and air, and will place strong armed forces and advanced military equipment in border areas," the nuclear-armed North's defence ministry said, according to the South's Yonhap news agency.

The ministry said it "will not be restrained" by the 2018 agreement any longer.

The announcement came after the South said Wednesday it had partially suspended the deal and would resume surveillance operations along the border in response to Pyongyang's successful launch of a spy satellite the night before.

The launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite, watched by a smiling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has been condemned by the United States and its allies as a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions.