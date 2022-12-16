N.Korea Tests High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Engine for 'New-Type Strategic Weapon' - State Media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) North Korea has successfully test-fired high-thrust solid-fuel engine for a "new-type strategic weapon," the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

"An important institute under the academy of Defence Science succeeded in the static firing test of high-thrust solid-fuel motor with a thrust of 140tf, the first of its kind in the country, at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on the morning of Dec.

15," KCNA said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally guided the trial of the engine. He expressed "the expectation that another new-type strategic weapon would be made in the shortest span of time," as quoted by KCNA.