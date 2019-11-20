N.Korea to Discuss Nuclear Issue at Talks If US Gives Up Hostile Policy - Deputy Minister

Pyongyang will raise the nuclear issue in talks with the United States only if Washington gives up its hostile policy, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Pyongyang will raise the nuclear issue in talks with the United States only if Washington gives up its hostile policy, North Korean First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said Wednesday.

"I think that if the United States proposes to hold talks in the future, we can raise the nuclear issue only if it gives up a hostile policy," she told reporters after talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She did not specify what specific measures Pyongyang expected from Washington.

"If the US stops any hostile steps and informs us of its strategic decision," the deputy minister said.