N.Korea to Have No More Talks on Denuclearization for Partial Lift of Sanctions KCNA

North Korea will no longer engage in talks on complete denuclearization in exchange for only a partial lift of sanctions, and the United States will have to comply with Pyongyang's demands if it wants the nuclear talks to resume, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday.

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) North Korea will no longer engage in talks on complete denuclearization in exchange for only a partial lift of sanctions, and the United States will have to comply with Pyongyang's demands if it wants the nuclear talks to resume, Kim Kye Gwan, an adviser to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Saturday.

"There will be no more talks on lifting UN sanctions partially in exchange for all of North Korea's major nuclear facilities in order to ease our peaceful republic's suffering at least to some extent.

If the US wants to resume dialogue, it must comply with all our demands," Kim was quoted as saying by North Korea's sate-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

He further said that good relations between the leaders of the US and North Korea do not amount to resuming the dialogue.

"Even if [US President Donald] Trump and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un are personally in good relations, those are mere 'personal' emotions, and North Korea will no longer be deceiving itself by them and lose time," Kim Kye Gwan said.