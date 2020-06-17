N.Korea to Pay If It Takes Military Action -Senior S.Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff Official

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The South Korean military expressed deep concern over North Korea's decision not to comply with the military agreement with Seoul and said that if Pyongyang starts real military operations, it would have to pay.

"Our troops express deep concern that today the General Staff of North Korea made public various kinds of military plans that are contrary to the intra-Korean agreements, the Panmunjom Declaration and the military agreement of September 19, 2018. Such measures nullify all results jointly achieved for more than 20 years and efforts in the sphere of the progress of intra-Korean relations and the preservation of peace on the Korean Peninsula," a senior official from the Republic of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said at a briefing.

"If the North Korean side proceeds to real actions, it will certainly pay the corresponding price," the official said.