N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First Foreign Guests After Pandemic - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) A high-level Chinese delegation will travel to North Korea this week to take part in the celebrations of the anniversary of the end of the Korean War, marking what is believed to be the first visit of foreign officials to the country since the COVID-19 outbreak, the state-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

The trip will take place at the invitation of the North Korean government and the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the report said.

The Chinese delegation will be led by Chinese Communist Party politburo member Li Hongzhong, KCNA reported.

On July 27, North Korea marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Agreement that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.