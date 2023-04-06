Close
N.Korea To Rotate Russian Embassy Staff As Soon As Epidemic Situation Normalizes - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 08:40 AM

N.Korea to Rotate Russian Embassy Staff as Soon as Epidemic Situation Normalizes - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Pyongyang has notified Moscow of its readiness to facilitate the rotation of the personnel of the Russian embassy in North Korea as soon as the epidemic situation in the country normalizes, the Russian Foreign Ministry has told Sputnik.

Financial Times reported in late March, citing people familiar with the matter, that North Korea was preparing to resume diplomatic activities after three years of self-isolation in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. According to the report, Pyongyang was preparing to rotate its foreign envoys in the coming months as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gradually reopens his country after suspending almost all diplomatic travel in 2020.

"At the moment, we have no officially confirmed information that North Korea is preparing to resume diplomatic activities after the country's self-isolation for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regarding the question about the rotation of the diplomatic staff of the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, we constantly raise it with the North Korean side," the ministry said.

"Our counterparts have signaled to us their willingness to rotate the staff of our diplomatic mission as the epidemic situation normalizes. We are in close contact with our Korean partners," the ministry added.

